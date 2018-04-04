× Sandy City Police Chief on paid leave pending outcome of internal investigation

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Sandy City Police Department stated Wednesday that Chief Kevin Thacker was placed on paid administrative leave April 2.

The release states the leave is “pending the completion of an internal investigation. Sandy City takes all personnel matters seriously.”

No further details about the investigation were immediately available. Sandy Police say no further information can be released at this time.

“As a City it is of the utmost importance to protect the integrity of this investigation and all parties involved,” the release states.

Thacker was sworn-in as chief in May of 2014, replacing retired chief Steve Chapman. Thacker began his law enforcement career with the city’s Explorer Program as a 17-year-old and was hired as a full time officer in 1983.

