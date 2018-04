DAMMERON VALLEY, Utah – A 60-year-old Washington County woman is recovering in the hospital after falling in Dammeron Valley.

The Saint George News reports the woman tripped and fell off a 10-foot drop while walking on a trail from The Vortex near Lower Sand Cove reservoir Sunday.

Emergency crews flew her to a hospital.

Doctors say she suffered a concussion and several facial injuries.

