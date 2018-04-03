This year’s Baby Animal Days now has four total days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northern Utah's favorite spring event is going to include FOUR days this year. That means four full days of baby animals and fun!

Sarah and Katie from American West Heritage Center in Wellsville stopped by with some of the sweetest and cutest baby animals ever to give us a sneak peek of what to expect at Baby Animal Days.

This year, baby bears are back from Yellowstone's Bear World and will be featured at Baby Animal Days. With four days for this event, there's plenty of time to get to spend with all your favorite baby animals.

Baby Animal Days are going on April 4th to the 7th from 10 am to 6 pm daily. Prices for adults run $9 and only $7 for kids ages 3 to 11. Tickets will stop being sold at 5 pm so make sure you get there in plenty of time!

For more information, visit www.awhc.org.