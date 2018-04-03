× SLC woman charged with 130 counts of forcible sexual abuse

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that a woman was charged with 130 counts of forcible sexual abuse.

Police Alvina F. Florreich was booked into Salt Lake County Jail after a victim came forward, and lead officers to believe that abuse had occurred.

A probable cause statement was not made available by police at the time of this report.

According to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Florreich was able to post her $50,000 bail.

Gill stated that the District Attorney’s Office had not yet screened charges against Florreich.