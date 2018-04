SANDY, Utah – The Sandy Police Department announced it has found a missing, endangered 20-year-old.

William Woodward was located after last being seen around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near 11100 S. Mary Dr.

William has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) April 4, 2018

Police said Woodward is “severely autistic,” and is non-speaking.

Details regarding how he was found were unknown at the time of the incident.