× Reward increased to $10K in disappearance of Utah Co. woman

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A reward leading to the whereabouts of a missing Utah County woman, or to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance, has increased from $5,000 to $10,000.

Jerika Ann Binks, also known as Jerika Alvey Binks, was last seen on February 18 after she told her roommates at a residential treatment center she was going for a run.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Binks left all of her personal belongings behind except for her cellphone.

Jerika is described as a white female who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say foul play has not been ruled out.

According to a post on a Facebook page called “Finding Jerika,” Binks’ family, Fast Gas Convenience Stores and an anonymous donor are offering the increased reward.