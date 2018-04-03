Learning BBQ 101 with a competitive cooking team

Anthony and Traci Lujan from the Smoke Aint No Joke competitive BBQ team share their secret to making the perfect rack of ribs on the grill. If you would like to follow them and their competitions go to smokeaintnojokebbq.yolasite.com or click here for their Facebook page.