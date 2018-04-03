Anthony and Traci Lujan from the Smoke Aint No Joke competitive BBQ team share their secret to making the perfect rack of ribs on the grill. If you would like to follow them and their competitions go to smokeaintnojokebbq.yolasite.com or click here for their Facebook page.
Learning BBQ 101 with a competitive cooking team
-
Participate in the Clear The Air Challenge
-
Harmon’s pressure cooker shredded beef
-
Kaiser’s Texas Bar-B-Q shares their secrets to brisket
-
Dividing Responsibilities Without Dividing Relationships
-
Robotics team visiting Utah out thousands of dollars after theft of trailer
-
-
Watch a 13-year-old Adam Rippon describe his Olympic dreams
-
Utah Clear the Air Challenge starts this week
-
3 Questions with Bob Evans: Athletic Director Chris Hill talks Utah sports, the rivalry with BYU
-
Competition robot recovered after team’s trailer stolen during visit to Utah
-
Learn how to break records with former Utah Jazz All-Star Mark Eaton’s new book
-
-
Bingham High Minerettes claim National Championship title in Orlando
-
Utah students put robots through their paces to earn spot at state competition
-
Harmons Recipe: Irish Cream Pie