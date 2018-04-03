How forgiveness can be hard in even the best of relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No matter what type of relationship you're in, the need to forgive will arise. Despite your love for that other person, forgiveness is a hard thing to give.

Love expert and "The Loveumentary" podcast host, Nate Bagley, stopped by today to fill us in on the best way to approach forgiveness in a relationship.

Check out the video above to see Nate explain why pain in a relationship can be so hard to process and how forgiveness can become easier.

For more of Nate, visit www.first7years.com. You can also find his popular podcast, "The Loveumentary," here.