Forget fine dining, food truck round-ups are what it’s all about

The Food Truck League is launching Utah's first Food Truck Park with indoor/outdoor dining and space for over 9 trucks. The park is called The Hub with a targeted opening of late June early August.

It will be located at 982 S. Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT. The Hub will allow year-round dining, giving trucks a place where they can serve all year round, especially in Utah's harsh winters.

If you just can't wait until the grand opening of The Hub, don't you worry because The Food Truck League's weekly round-ups are starting to launch. With a differently round-up location for each day of the week, you're sure to hit any of your favorite trucks no matter where you may be. They've already started some in Daybreak on Thursday nights, Riverton on Friday nights, Lehi on Wednesdays and are adding tons more!

Now, with the new and improved app and website, you can locate your favorite food truck anywhere at anytime. Just visit www.thefoodtruckleague.com/findtrucks and track down your favorite eats at a weekly round-up or on its own!