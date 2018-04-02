What’s Going Around: Spring Allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's springtime and the sun is out and the flowers are blooming. But if you are a spring allergy suffer then your eyes are probably itchy and your nose is most likely stuffy. Dr. Bryan Wilcox of Ogden Clinic says that those suffering a runny nose, watery eyes, and congestion are feeling the effect of a high tree pollen count.

Dr. Wilcox says most people are helped by over the counter antihistamines such as Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin, and Benadryl. He says if you have symptoms that are more intermittent or not controlled by a single antihistamine don't use multiple brands, instead try a nasal spray such as Flonase, Nasacort, or Rhinocort. If you still need something stronger you may need to visit Ogden Clinic for an allergy test and a more aggressive treatment. He says that additional prescription medications can be added or you could be treated with immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy is the process of desensitizing your body to allergens that cause an allergic response. Allergens can be pollens, animals, dander, dust mites, and molds. An allergy test will show you what allergens you're allergic to. Then those allergens are administered in very small doses either by shots or drops under the tongue. Over the period of about 5 years, the body becomes desensitized and decreases the allergic reaction over time.

