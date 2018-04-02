× UDOT announcing 10 major construction projects of 2018

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation is releasing its 10 major construction projects for the year.

These include freeway and highway reconstructions, new bridges and interchanges and widening and repaving projects.

A total of 188 projects are scheduled for construction in 2018, with a combined value of almost $1.5 billion.

UDOT says crews will start by shifting westbound I-80 traffic closer to the median and installing a temporary barrier between the interstate and the work zone between Jeremy Ranch and Parleys Summit.

They say drivers should expect overnight lane closures Monday through Thursday for the first two weeks of construction, as well as shifted and narrowed lanes leading to minor delays.

UDOT will release the projects at 9:30 a.m.

