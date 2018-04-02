× SLC Mayor proclaims April ‘Craft Beer Month’

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski proclaimed the month of April “Craft Beer Month,” to recognize the city’s local brewers and their contribution to Utah’s economy.

20 years ago Salt Lake City had only three microbreweries. Today the city has 15 brewpubs and microbreweries. The craft beer industry contributes $450 million to the Utah economy each year and is closely tied to tourism, the Mayor’s Office said.

“Salt Lake City’s brewpubs and breweries have been a favorite of locals but also lets tourists know the world is welcome here,” said Mayor BIskupski. “April is a great time to acknowledge these establishments for what they bring to the City’s economy and eclecticism.”

The mayor read the new proclamation Monday, at a special gathering for members of the Utah Brewer’s Guild.

“The Utah Brewers Guild is thrilled Mayor Biskupski is choosing to honor the significant and growing positive impact the craft beer industry has on our community,” said Cassie Slattery, Utah Brewers Guild executive director, and Proper Brewing co-owner.