LOVELOUD festival moving from Orem to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Organizers of LOVELOUD announced Monday that its second summer music festival will be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, leaving Brent Brown Ballpark at Utah Valley University where the 2017 concert took place.

LOVELOUD was founded by Dan Reynolds, lead singer of the Utah-based pop band Imagine Dragons, as a way to bridge the gap between faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and members of the LGBTQ community.

The 2017 concert featured performances by Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, and Krewella, among others, and was made into a documentary that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this past winter.

The 2018 festival will be held July 28 and feature live performances by Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Mike Shinoda, Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, Vagabon and A.W., organizers said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6.