Link: Intimate Partner Violence [PDF]
-
Department of Health shows debilitating effects of intimate partner violence in Utah
-
Utah Domestic Violence Coalition seeks more funding to continue services
-
Memorial at Utah State Capitol pays tribute to domestic violence victims
-
Do video games lead to violence?
-
Turn up the heat in your relationship with this 7 day challenge for lovers
-
-
BYU professor and psychologist addresses sexual assault at devotional
-
Provo woman jailed on aggravated kidnapping charge after man calls sibling for help
-
How to create an emotional bank account
-
Senator Orrin Hatch calls for ‘commonsense’ school safety programs following Florida shooting
-
Neighbors horrified after puppy found shot, beaten, hanging from tree
-
-
About a 1,000 ‘March Before our Lives’ in SLC to support 2nd Amendment rights
-
Hatch pushes bill to prevent school violence
-
Gun violence threat at Roy High School ‘not credible’