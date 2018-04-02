Getting in The Zone with Jim Fannin and John Buck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Major League catcher from Taylorsville, John Buck was in studio, along with America's Zone Coach, Jim Fannin to talk about getting in "The Zone". Fannin wrote a book titled "The Blueprint" about improving your inner positivity. It's a philosophy that has helped Buck navigate through both his baseball life, and now that he is retired from the game, his personal and family life. They spoke to Fox 13's Rebecca Cade