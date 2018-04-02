Getting in The Zone with Jim Fannin and John Buck
-
Daylight saving time is back this weekend — and Florida wants to make it permanent
-
Herriman family rattled after suspects burglarize home as they slept inside
-
UDOT adding safety improvements after crash in work zone at South Jordan intersection
-
Salt Lake Co. Animal Services seize 86 reptiles after rescuer admitted to hospital
-
Loud and liberal, Sen. Jim Dabakis calls it quits in the legislature
-
-
‘A sea of people everywhere’: Students walk out to demand change
-
‘NicView’ cameras help keep Utah families connected, even during overseas deployment
-
FBI says it failed to follow up on tip about Florida school shooter
-
Elton John retiring after final world tour
-
Utah Doomsday cult leader pleads guilty to child rape, child abuse
-
-
Happy Hacks for a Flourishing Life
-
Boy’s skull pierced with screw in treehouse-building accident
-
Ogden family in shock after two-year-old dies suddenly from croup