FOX 13 Continues Demographic Domination in March

Salt Lake City, UT – KSTU FOX 13 remains Utah’s most-watched news station in all key demographics.

FOX 13 swept nearly all news dayparts with Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 in the March 2018 ratings period, according to A.C. Nielsen.

Adults 25-54 is the most sought-after demographic for broadcast advertisers.

FOX 13’s morning newscast, Good Day Utah, was number one from 4:30 a.m. through 10 a.m. in both head-to-head competition with other local newscasts, and also against network and syndicated programming.

In the midday news race, FOX 13 quadrupled its only local competitor, KTVX, at 11 a.m., and edged out KUTV and KSL at noon.

FOX 13 News Live at 4 p.m. quadruped KTVX.

FOX 13 News at 5 p.m. was tied for number one with KUTV and KSL. FOX 13 News at 5:30 p.m., the only local newscasts in that time period, tied NBC Nightly News for number one in A25-54 and also tied KSL’s and KUTV’s 6 p.m. newscast share in A25-54.

In late news race, the hour-long FOX 13 News at Nine beat both KUTV’s news broadcast on KJZZ and KTVX’s newscast on KUCW by wide margins. FOX 13 News at Nine finished just one-tenth of a ratings point behind KSL’s 10 p.m. newscast.

Additionally, FOX 13 News at Nine was up 27-percent in Adults 25-54 year over year.

“There are lot of ways to measure success in our business. However, the most important measurement is, and always has been, the demographics,” said FOX 13 General Manager Tim Ermish. “Our news product continues to deliver the audiences advertisers crave the most.”

