× Firefighters conduct controlled burn near high school in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Firefighters conducted a routine controlled burn near Snow Canyon High School in St. George Monday morning, St. George News reports.

Steve Ikuta of the Santa Clara Fire Department said the burn is an annual occurrence.

The public is encouraged not to call 9-1-1 or other emergency services in response to the burn.

Click here to read the full report from St. George News.