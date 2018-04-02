Dave & Busters to open at The Gateway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The popular Dave & Busters restaurant and arcade will open its doors May 14 in Salt Lake City at the Gateway.

Vestar is the Gateway’s parent company. It is investing $100 million in renovations for the mall.

Dave & Busters is set to open its doors after it adds 250 employees. It will be hiring for every position from the back of the house to the front, including line cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, hosts, and game technicians.

You can apply for a position with Dave & Busters here:

https://www.daveandbusters.com/careers