Woman arrested for sexual solicitation at Salt Lake City massage parlor

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in Salt Lake City Thursday after an undercover officer visited a massage parlor.

According to a statement of probable cause, the undercover officer from Salt Lake City Police visited Evergreen Massage at 1397 South Main Street Thursday and requested a massage from YanYan Zhang.

During the massage, the undercover detective offered $100 for a sexual act. Police say the woman then exposed herself and asked the detective to touch her intimately to “prove he wasn’t the police.”

Police say this action was in violation of sexual solicitation statutes and that the woman was giving massages without a license.

Zhang was booked for one misdemeanor count of unlawful conduct for massages without a license and for one count of sexual solicitation as a class B misdemeanor.