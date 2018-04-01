Man in critical condition following overnight hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY – A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the man was struck in the area of 1100 West and North Temple around 3:15 a.m.

Officers say the vehicle sped off and when they arrived they rushed the victim to the hospital.

While police don’t have leads on the car involved they say an investigation is still ongoing.

Police say the victim was involved in another car crash before he was hit.