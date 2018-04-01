× 18-year-old dies after motorcycle crash at Millard County race track

DELTA – The Millard County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an 18-year-old Hunter Sydall has died following a motorcycle crash at the Bunker Hill Race Track.

Deputies say they responded to the crash on Saturday and “immediately began life-saving efforts on the crash victim.”

Sydall, from Central Valley, was taken to the Delta Hospital with sever injuries. He was later pronounced deceased.

In a Facebook post by The Millard County Sheriff, they said, “our sincerest condolences go out to Hunter’s family and friends in this difficult time.”