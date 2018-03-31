Rescue Mission Salt Lake hosts Easter egg hunt, brunch for Utahns in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sunday is Easter, but the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake is celebrating a day early with food, music and a lot of love for our homeless population and low-income families.

With the help of local organizations, the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake hosted their 8th annual Easter Egg Hunt and brunch at Pioneer Park Saturday.

”We can give back to a hurting community, a community that has been pushed down, that has been covered, at times, in unfortunate light,” said Chris Croswhite, the executive director of Rescue Mission of Salt Lake.

Offering up haircuts, clothes, a full Easter brunch, hygiene items and smiles—many of those in Salt Lake’s homeless population came out to take a hand up.

“The majority of our homeless community are people who are desperately trying to crawl their way out of hard life circumstances,” Croswhite said.

The Rescue Mission’s focus is on guiding homeless individuals out of poverty by restoring their dignity and fostering trust through emergency services and addiction recovery.

“We are trying to instill into our homeless population that they can have a victory, that they can have victory over the challenges that they have in their life that are pushing them down,” Croswhite said.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life came together to share a meal and some kindness, including Rescue Mission member John Mayo.

“I know what it is to be out here like this, and I don’t look down on anyone." he said. "I’m just here to give back to the public and to help in any way I can."

Mayo participates in the Rescue Mission’s New Life Program. It's a year-long addiction recovery program that helps homeless men and women who struggle with substance abuse, pornography or gambling.

“The New Life Program… it changed my life, it changed a lot of men and women’s lives here in Salt Lake City that are trying to get their life together, that’s been lost and down and trying to find God, and it really, really helps,” Mayo said.

”If it wasn’t for these men here, the councilors, and God: I couldn’t do it,” Mayo added.

But this wasn’t just for the homeless, it was for everyone who has hit some hard times or just wanted to snag one of the thousand free Easter eggs put out for homeless and low-income kids.

“I have the golden egg!” exclaimed 11-year-old participant Koby.

“We found the golden egg! Only one of them at this park and we found the golden egg!” said Koby’s dad, Rick.

Uniting a community, spreading joy and a message of love.

To learn more about Rescue Mission Salt Lake or to donate to their efforts, click here.