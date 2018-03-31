× LDS Church announces new apostles in 188th General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two new members to join the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Gerrit W. Gong have been called to replace Robert D. Hales who passed away on October 1st, 2017 and Russell M. Nelson who is now serving as the LDS Church’s Prophet.

The two were sustained in the service and took their seats on the stand alongside the Prophet and the other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Ulisses Soares will serve as the first-ever Latin-American Apostle. He was called to the Presidency of the Seventy on January 6, 2013.

Before being called he served as a counselor in the Africa Southeast Area, President of the Brazil Area, and as a counselor in the Brazil South Area.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong will be serving as the first-ever Asian Apostle for the Church. While in the Quorum of the Seventy, the LDS Church says, he served as a member of the Asian Area Presidency, headquartered in Hong Kong.