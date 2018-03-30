Young Automotive Group acquires Westland Hyundai

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden’s Westland Hyundai is now Young Hyundai after Young Automotive Group acquired the dealership, the company announced Friday.

The dealership officially began operating as Young Hyundai Friday, and the acquisition marks the 22nd franchise for Young Automotive Group.

“Hyundai is a powerful brand with a quality product that aligns with the Young Automotive Group’s mission of providing an exceptional experience to all of its customers. The addition of the new dealership will bring jobs to the surrounding community and provide a trusted source of vehicle service, warranty work, and retail sales.” said Spencer Young Jr., President of Young Automotive Group, in a statement sent to FOX 13.