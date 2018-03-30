× You can hunt for hidden treasure at these three Utah State Parks

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Three state parks surrounding Bryce Canyon will be stocked with hidden treasure this weekend and the next, St. George News reports.

Treasure hunters can look for gold tokens hidden along park trails at Kodachrome Basin State Park, Anasazi State Park Museum and Escalante Petrified Forest State Park.

The tokens are redeemable for prizes including prepaid cards of up to $250, camping gear, a 55-inch smart TV and other items.

Contestants must register and sign a waiver here.

For a full list of treasures and contest rules, click here.

