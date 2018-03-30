Victim speaks after man exposes himself in Saratoga Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Employees say they’ve seen a red Saturn driving around the parking lot before, but they’ve never seen the driver of the car do what he did Thursday.

“I was kind of taken aback,” said Melissa Denbow, a cosmetologist at Beleza Salon. “I didn’t realize what was happening because you don’t want to accuse someone of doing something like that unless you know.”

Denbow says she pulled into the parking lot with hardly any other cars were around. Shortly after she pulled in, she says the red Saturn pulled up alongside her.

“I was getting gout of my car, and I look out and he was in a really low car,” Denbow said. “He had exposed himself. I don’t know what those people expect, what kind of reaction they want, but I don’t think he was expecting me to get out and start yelling at him.”

Denbow said she went inside and called police. She says the surveillance video was able to show the driver’s license plate clear enough for officers to make it out. She hopes it’s only a matter of time before they find him.

“He could just be a weirdo, but he could also be wanting to come back and do something more than just that," she said.