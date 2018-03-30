× Teen found hiding ‘in or around’ plane wheel well at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport officials have opened an investigation after an airline mechanic found a 16-year-old “in or around” the wheel well of a jet early Friday morning.

Around 10:20 Thursday night, airport police stopped a car for a traffic violation on Wright Brothers Dr., west of the airport in the International Center.

According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Dept. of Airports, two 16-year-olds were in the car, which police determined was stolen.

“The passenger got out of the car and the driver took off,” the statement said.

About a six hours later, an airline mechanic inspecting a regional jet found the driver “in or around” the plane’s wheel well, according to a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.

Airport police took the teen into custody for questioning.

