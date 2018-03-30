× Police call Murray shooting a murder-suicide; suspect and victim identified

MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police are now saying a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex Thursday was a murder-suicide, and they have identified the suspect and victim.

Murray Police public information officer Kenny Bass told FOX 13 the shooter was 70-year-old David Cunningham, and the victim was 59-year-old Brad Gukeisen.

“What they determined was that the resident who lives below our victim – apparently the two have some sort of a dispute. The resident went upstairs, shot and killed his upstairs neighbor, went back downstairs into his own apartment, where he then shot and killed himself,” Bass said.

The shooting took place around 3:15 Thursday afternoon on the second floor of an apartment complex near 4200 S Main St.

Police have not determined a motive in the case.

40.666892 -111.887991