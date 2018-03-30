Man dead after crash in Saratoga Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah - A man is dead after crashing his car in Saratoga Springs.

Police say the man drove his car eastbound on Pony Express Parkway around 11 p.m. on Thursday before crashing it near 200 West.

Witnesses told police that the car veered off the road to the left and hit a power pole head-on.

Police think the car continued to go forward into a field before hitting a concrete barrier.

Officers think the driver didn't have a seatbelt on. He died at the scene.

Sergeant Roger Williams with Saratoga Springs Police says that witnesses driving in the opposite direction told him that they saw the car driving more than 80 miles per hour.

Police say the victim is a man from Midvale.

Investigators don't think distracted driving, alcohol or drugs are to blame.