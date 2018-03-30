Hearts 4 Paws: Lakota the Anatolian Shepard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Lakota, a three and a half-year-old Anatolian Shepard mix who's looking for his forever home.

Being quite large and 110 pounds, you wouldn't expect that Lakota is the sweet and friendly pup that he is. Give him a few pieces of cheese or some other type of treat and he'll be your new best friend.

He's very calm normally but really loves going for walks or runs. He's also very well potty-trained, affectionate and responsive to his people, and will protect his family from potential danger by his loud bark.

Lakota would love to go to a family with another furry friend or some kids to keep him company. He's gone through lots of training, neutered, micro-chipped, is current on all his vaccinations and his adoption fee is $160.

For more information, visit www.hearts4paws.org.