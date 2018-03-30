× Man in critical condition after falling 200 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Emergency units are responding after police say a man fell an estimated 200 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday.

Det. Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department said they are responding to a 21-year-old man who fell an estimated 200 feet in the Lisa Falls area of the canyon. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 3:40 p.m.

The man is in critical condition and is still on the mountain as of about 4:30 p.m. Officials say search and rescue is having a tough time reaching the man due to the difficult terrain.

As of about 5:10 p.m., police said they will be closing the canyon for about a half an hour while a Department of Public Safety helicopter lands at the scene. The closure is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.