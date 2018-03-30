× Dozens injured as deck collapses in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — Dozens of college-age people are recovering after a deck collapsed at a party in North Logan Thursday night.

North Logan Fire Chief Jon Keller said the fire department first received a report of the collapse at a home on Camelot Dr. around 10:10 p.m.

“All in all, we had about 40-60 kids that fell through a deck. They fell about eight feet. The deck splintered so there were some sharp objects that could cut them,” Keller said.

Fire officials notified two local hospitals of a potential influx of patients.

“We notified Logan Regional and Cache Valley Hospital to tell them there was going to be plenty of walk-in wounded coming in,” Keller said.

Three of the injured people went to the hospital by ambulance.

Keller said it appears the deck collapsed because it simply wasn’t built to withstand that many people.