Caprese Pesto Salad

Ingredients
1 1/2 cups orecchiette pasta , or bowtie pasta
3 tablespoons pesto , basil, garlic, pine nuts and grated parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons of roasted pine nuts
1/4 teaspoon salt , or more to taste
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar , more to taste
3/4 cup halved grape tomatoes
3/4 cup small pearlini fresh mozzarella balls (or ciliegine cut in half)
3 leaves fresh basil leaves , finely shredded
Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling water until al dente. Approx 8-10 min.
In a large bowl mix the pesto, grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella and basil. Season to taste.
Pan sear a fresh sliced baguette in oil. Serve the pasta and top with balsamic and basi
