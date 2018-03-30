Caprese Pesto Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups orecchiette pasta , or bowtie pasta

3 tablespoons pesto , basil, garlic, pine nuts and grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons of roasted pine nuts

1/4 teaspoon salt , or more to taste

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar , more to taste

3/4 cup halved grape tomatoes

3/4 cup small pearlini fresh mozzarella balls (or ciliegine cut in half)

3 leaves fresh basil leaves , finely shredded

Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling water until al dente. Approx 8-10 min.

In a large bowl mix the pesto, grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella and basil. Season to taste.

Pan sear a fresh sliced baguette in oil. Serve the pasta and top with balsamic and basi