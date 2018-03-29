Two arrested, one at large after foot chase in West Valley City

According to a representative for West Valley City Police, an officer stopped a car at the on-ramp from northbound I-215 to S.R. 201.
"The driver of the vehicle intentionally drove down a little embankment there, off the highway, and then three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot over a fence adjacent to the embankment," said Lt. Mike Fossmo, West Valley City Police Department.
Multiple West Valley City and Unified Police officers used K-9s to search the area and took two of the three people into custody.
Fossmo said one of the suspects was wearing body armor.
Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.
40.722365 -111.951343