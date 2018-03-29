Two arrested, one at large after foot chase in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested two people and they're looking for a third after a traffic stop and foot chase in West Valley City early Thursday morning.

According to a representative for West Valley City Police, an officer stopped a car at the on-ramp from northbound I-215 to S.R. 201.

"The driver of the vehicle intentionally drove down a little embankment there, off the highway, and then three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot over a fence adjacent to the embankment," said Lt. Mike Fossmo, West Valley City Police Department.

Multiple West Valley City and Unified Police officers used K-9s to search the area and took two of the three people into custody.

Fossmo said one of the suspects was wearing body armor.

