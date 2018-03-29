Fix your hair loss with this non-surgical approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scalp micropigmentation is the best option available for non-surgical treatment for male and female hair loss. Also known as medical hairline tattooing, scalp micropigmentation is a life-changing treatment where organic pigment is placed on the epidermis layer of the scalp to replicate natural hair follicles.

What does Scalp Micropigmentation actually do?

Restores hairlines on partially or full balding scalps

Gives the appearance of a full head of hair

Camouflage scarring from previous hair transplants

Camouflages alopecia

Recreates a full-front or side view hairlines

Ultimate boost of self-confidence

According to registered nurse Kimberly Perry who's fully qualified for permanent cosmetic tattooing and micropigmentation treatments, it's recommended doing at least three sessions (with a possibility of more). This is because hair naturally has so many different shades and highlights so it takes that many sessions to place different realistic shades of organic pigments and get the right dimensions and depth to achieve the most natural look. Using this technique, along with re-defining the natural hairline - creates the most realistic result.

On average, for a healthy individual who uses sunscreen when outside, their scalp micropigmentation treatment is expected to last anywhere from four to fifteen years. But due to differences in immune system responses, exposure to UV radiation and a client's skin condition, it depends heavily on the individual client.

Scalp mircopigmentation is unique to other hair loss treatments because it doesn't degrade easily under UV radiation, doesn't change color over time and comes without the hassle or risks of surgery.

