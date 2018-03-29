Fit Over 40: Making time your friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With age comes unique circumstances. As you age, if you're not using your muscles, you could get muscle atrophy. Add that on top of low bone density, fascia tissue, low estrogen and testosterone and everything else age has to offer and working out can be harder than it should be.

Time doesn't have to be against you, though, at least according to fitness and nutrition expert Todd Jorgensen. If you're looking to get healthy and back in shape over the age of 40, instead of fighting against time, Todd claims you should embrace it, make it your friend and educate yourself on how to best manage your fitness journey so you can come back and win against it.

One of the hardest parts of a fitness journey is the time. All too often, people aren't seeing results fast enough and just give up. When you train with Todd, he makes sure you remember that it isn't so much about how you look but instead, how you feel. No matter what, overall exercise and exertion is going to help your body inside and out and just know that it's going to take time, but it will happen eventually.

Check out the video to see what Todd has to say about comparing yourself to others, spot-training and some great core exercises for people of all fitness levels.

You can find more of Todd and his training programs on Instagram @wolfpack_muscle.