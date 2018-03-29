Cedar City Police seek help locating missing man

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police in Cedar City are asking for help locating a missing man last seen Tuesday who has a history of stroke and signs of dementia.

Police say Johnny Dale Rollins left his home near 600 West 1300 North in Cedar City Tuesday afternoon to go for a long walk but never returned.

Rollins was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and brown boots. Police say he has a history of stroke and signs of dementia, and anyone who sees the man is asked to call police at 435-586-2955.

Rollins is described as a white male with an average build who stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He weighs 170 pounds and has a fair complexion. He has blue eyes and gray hair.