Beef and Cream Cheese Bagelwich

12 ounces cooked beef (such as steak, roast, pot roast or deli roast beef), thinly sliced

4 thin-style flavored bagels or regular bagels, split

1/3 cup reduced-fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons nonpareil capers

8 thin slices tomato

4 thin slices red onion, separated into rings

Nonpareil capers (optional)

Spread cream cheese evenly on cut sides of each bagel half. Evenly sprinkle capers over cream cheese. Evenly top with tomato slices and onion rings; top with beef. Garnish with additional capers, if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat

Recipe courtesy of: www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

