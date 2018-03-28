Paraglider flown to hospital after 200-foot fall in Salt Lake City

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

SALT LAKE CITY – A paraglider is recovering after a 200-foot fall in the foothills near the west face of Grandeur Peak in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called to the area at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the 48-year-old pilot’s wing collapsed and he dropped about 200 feet to the ground with a partially open glider.

Emergency crews rescued the man and flew him to the hospital in unknown condition.