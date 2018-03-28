× Intermountain Healthcare to outsource some IT employees

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare will outsource 98 of its information technology employees beginning in June.

The IT employees will transition to DXC Technology as their employer beginning on June 3. Another 260 IT employees at Intermountain Healthcare will not be affected.

“As a healthcare provider that is not in the business of developing IT solutions, Intermountain has found it makes sense to partner with highly efficient and effective companies such as [DXC Technology] to perform certain IT tasks. The partnership with DXC offers cost-effective IT solutions within the healthcare industry, as well as access to an extensive network with expertise in technology management,” said Marc Probst, chief information for Intermountain Healthcare, in a statement sent to FOX 13.

The affected employees work in computer support, internet access and system administration, the statement said, and the IT employees who will not be outsourced work in cybersecurity, onsite support, TeleHealth and the Intermountain data center.

According to Intermountain Healthcare, no Utah jobs will be lost. All of the affected employees will receive a job offer from DXC and will remain employed for at least a year, the statement said.

“Many [of the affected employees] will continue to work on Intermountain projects, but some will do work for other DXC clients,” the statement said.

Employees who do not wish to work for DXC will be eligible to receive job placement services, according to Intermountain Healthcare.