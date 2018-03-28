× Bomb squad deployed in Rock Springs due to reports of explosives, clandestine drug lab

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Units from multiple agencies are responding along with a bomb squad to a mobile home in Rock Springs due to reports of explosive devices and a clandestine drug lab.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, things began when a fire was called in at a mobile home in Gateway Village late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters at the scene found what was described as a “modified propane tank”, which prompted a further response from Rock Springs Police and the Sweetwater Bomb Squad.

“Subsequent information from the scene reported the presence of explosives and a clandestine drug lab,” the sheriff’s office states.

City and county officials have cordoned off the area as they process the scene and deal with any potential explosives. Citizens are asked to avoid the area.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.