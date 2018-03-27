West Valley City police seek suspects in weekend shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police hope someone can help them identify the suspects in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a statement released Tuesday, that shooting happened at 3180 S 5600 W on Saturday around 8:10 p.m.

Police said members of a rap group traveling from California stopped in the parking lot, and the RV they were traveling in bore markings demonstrating a gang affiliation.

Three members of the group were outside of the RV, speaking with people who had stopped to visit, when a red passenger car pulled through the parking lot twice, the statement said.

There were multiple people inside the red car and they yelled potential rival gang-related slurs toward the group, according to police.

“The car then exited the parking lot headed southbound on 5600 West and as the vehicle drove by, fired multiple shots toward the RV and the people outside.

Four people were hit by bullets, including three members of the group and one bystander,” the statement said.

All four victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two of the victims, a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, have been released from the hospital.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, remain hospitalized.

Police have analyzed surveillance video and released photos of the red car involved in the shooting.

The car appears to be a Hyundai Sonata or something similar, according to the statement.

Anyone with information that may aid West Valley City Police in its investigation is urged to call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.