West Jordan Police seek information on stolen 36-foot trailer

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen trailer that went missing overnight from a home in West Jordan.

The trailer was allegedly taken from a home near 9000 S. and 1300 W.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, the owners of the trailer have had it for a year and a half, and have never put a lock on it.

“Somebody pulled up, simply hooked it up and drove off with the trailer,” Holt said. “Very bold crime for sure. Obviously, these homeowners feel very violated.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer can contact the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 256-2000.