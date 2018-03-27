West Jordan Police release video of suspect breaking school window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah - Police released surveillance footage Tuesday of an unknown suspect breaking a window at West Hills Middle School in West Jordan.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, the incident did not appear to be vandalism. He said the suspect was most likely attempting to burglarize the school or gain access to the inside of the building.

Holt said the suspect attempted to pop out a window out but appeared to be scared off after it broke.

"It's hard to identify who the person is," Holt said. "It's dark, the footage is somewhat grainy, and so at present, we don't have any suspect leads on who that person is."

Holt said the suspect did not enter the school after the window broke.

"If you have a friend or an acquaintance or somebody who talked about doing this or you recognize them, please let us know," Holt said.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 256-2000.