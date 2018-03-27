Video of Utah Highway Patrolman hit in Sardine Canyon released (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)

SARDINE CANYON, Utah – The Utah Department of Public Safety released video of the eleventh trooper who has been hit by a car since Jan. 1.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley, a second-generation trooper and 13-year veteran, spoke for the first time since being hit by a car Sunday in Sardine Canyon.

Sgt. Brenchley was responding to multiple slide-offs in the canyon when the car hit him from behind.

The husband and father of four suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula.

“Our department is thankful to the multiple bystanders who came to the aide of Sgt. Brenchley after he was struck,” Utah DPS said.

The dash camera video