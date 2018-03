× University of Utah research building evacuated following ‘chemical reaction’

SALT LAKE CITY – The Emma Eccles Jones Medical Research Building was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a chemical reaction.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, two victims walked to the ER after the incident.

Evacuation underway currently at the u of u Jones Medical Research Center. Two victims of a chemical reaction walked to the ER. Crews are cleaning up and ensuring no one else was hurt. pic.twitter.com/epO2Qa7xUP — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) March 27, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the incident were unknown at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing story. For the latest updates, visit fox13now.com.