UHP trooper recalls being hit by car in snowstorm

LOGAN, Utah - Shocking dashcam video shows Utah Highway Patrol Sargent, Cade Brenchley, being hit by a car while responding to a crash in Sardine Canyon over the weekend.

It's hard to watch, but hearing Brenchley laugh two days later, you can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing he survived.

"I'm truly grateful to be sitting here talking to you," said Brenchley.

Sitting with his wife and four children at the Logan Regional Medical Center, Brenchley described the conditions Sunday night when responding to several crashes in Sardine Canyon.

"It was very slick and slushy and the roads were snow covered," said Brenchley.

He had just gotten out of his patrol car to help a stranded driver when everything went black.

"I woke up and saw snow and I was laying there and it knocked the wind out of me and I was gasping for breath," he said.

He was rushed to the hospital but somehow his only injuries are four broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade, and road rash.

"It's miraculous though that this is all I have," said Brenchley.

His wife, Lindsay, has only watched the video once.

"Even knowing he’s okay, I don’t like watching him fly through the air like that. It’s intense," said Lindsay Brenchley.

However, she's hoping other people will watch it and learn from it.

"When there’s snow on the road you just need to check your ego and slow down," said Brenchley. "Luckily for me, I have a brother in heaven who’s watching my back."

Brenchley is referring to fellow UHP Trooper, Eric Ellsworth, who died after being hit by a car on the job in 2016. It's what his daughter, 14-year-old Alexandra Brenchley, thought about immediately when she heard about her dad.

"I was just crying and I went up to my mom and my mom was like ok listen you need to be strong," said Alexandra Brenchley.

"Could’ve taken me away from my kids and you know what we watched the video and by all means, it probably should have," said Brenchley.

The Utah High Patrol said in the first three months of 2018, Utah has already surpassed the number of troopers hit compared to last year. Since January 1, 11 troopers have been hit on the road. In 2017, ten troopers were hit. Brenchley hopes by sharing his story, we can stop this trend in its tracks so other families don't have to rely on miracles.