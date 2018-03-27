× Two teenage girls in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – The Unified Police Department said two girls were injured following an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened near 4200 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville.

The two girls were in serious condition following the incident.

Details regarding the nature of the incident were unknown at the time of this report.

