Man killed after hitting pole on I-80 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A man has died after a crash in Salt Lake City on I-80.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a Ford Expedition traveling westbound near 700 E. drifted off the left side of the road at about midnight.

The SUV hit the concrete barrier in the median.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the SUV.

Authorities said the driver hit his head on a sign pole and died at the scene.

“Just buckle up. As I stated, this appears to be completely preventable, as a lot of crashes are that we see,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Zach Randall said.

The driver was the only person in the SUV.

His identity has not been released at this time.