Lagoon Amusement Park announces it will be open in time for Easter

FARMINGTON, Utah – Lagoon Amusement Park announced that it will be open weekends starting this Saturday, weather permitting.

Lagoon has been in operation since 1886 and is America’s largest family-owned amusement park.

Lagoon’s season runs from March 31 through Oct. 30, with varying types of live entertainment showcased throughout the season.

